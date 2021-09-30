Nashville Sounds drop Indianapolis Indians, 8-3

Nashville, TN – The Nashville Sounds offense led them to an 8-3 win over the Indianapolis Indians Thursday Night at Victory Field. The Sounds mustered nine hits, including a three-run home run from Rowdy Tellez.
After a scoreless two innings, the Sounds scored five runs in the third. Christian Kelly led off the inning with a single and came in to score on an error to give Nashville a 1-0 lead. David Dahl brought in a run with a single and Zach Green doubled to deep center field, giving the Sounds a 4-0 advantage. Brice Turang extended the lead to 5-0 with a run-scoring single.
In the fifth, Cam Alldred drove in a run with a single and Oneil Cruz homered to cut the Sounds lead to 8-2. Canaan Smith-Njigba grounded out in the eighth to give the Indians a run and make it 8-3, Sounds.
Nashville starting pitcher Ethan Small earned his second win after he pitched five innings and gave up two runs on five hits.
Game three of the five-game series is scheduled for Friday night in Indianapolis. Right-hander Alec Bettinger (3-6, 4.76) starts for the Sounds against right-hander James Marvel (6-7, 5.46) for the Indians. First pitch is scheduled for 6:05pm.
Post-Game Notes
- The Sounds have won nine of their last 11 games and four of their last seven on the road.
- Nashville manager Rick Sweet won his 2,100th career game as a minor league manager.
- David Dahl has hit safely in 16 of his last 18 games…batting .328 (21-for-64) with 10 runs, 5 doubles, 2 home runs, and 10 RBI.
- Zach Green had his first multi-RBI game since September 4 at Louisville.
Box Score
Nashville 8, Indianapolis 3
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|R
|H
|E
|Nashville
|0
|0
|5
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|8
|9
|0
|Indianapolis
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|0
|3
|7
|2
