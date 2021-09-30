Nashville Sounds drop Indianapolis Indians, 8-3

Nashville, TN – The Nashville Sounds offense led them to an 8-3 win over the Indianapolis Indians Thursday Night at Victory Field. The Sounds mustered nine hits, including a three-run home run from Rowdy Tellez.

After a scoreless two innings, the Sounds scored five runs in the third. Christian Kelly led off the inning with a single and came in to score on an error to give Nashville a 1-0 lead. David Dahl brought in a run with a single and Zach Green doubled to deep center field, giving the Sounds a 4-0 advantage. Brice Turang extended the lead to 5-0 with a run-scoring single.

Tellez broke the game open in the fourth inning as he launched a three-run homer to put Nashville up 8-0.

In the fifth, Cam Alldred drove in a run with a single and Oneil Cruz homered to cut the Sounds lead to 8-2. Canaan Smith-Njigba grounded out in the eighth to give the Indians a run and make it 8-3, Sounds.

Nashville starting pitcher Ethan Small earned his second win after he pitched five innings and gave up two runs on five hits.

Game three of the five-game series is scheduled for Friday night in Indianapolis. Right-hander Alec Bettinger (3-6, 4.76) starts for the Sounds against right-hander James Marvel (6-7, 5.46) for the Indians. First pitch is scheduled for 6:05pm.

Post-Game Notes

The Sounds have won nine of their last 11 games and four of their last seven on the road.

Nashville manager Rick Sweet won his 2,100 th career game as a minor league manager.

career game as a minor league manager. David Dahl has hit safely in 16 of his last 18 games…batting .328 (21-for-64) with 10 runs, 5 doubles, 2 home runs, and 10 RBI.

Zach Green had his first multi-RBI game since September 4 at Louisville.

Box Score

Nashville 8, Indianapolis 3

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 R H E Nashville 0 0 5 3 0 0 0 0 0 8 9 0 Indianapolis 0 0 0 0 2 0 0 1 0 3 7 2