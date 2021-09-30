70.9 F
Clarksville
Thursday, September 30, 2021
HomeNewsTennessee Bureau of Investigation issues Silver Alert for Margaret Coyne of Clarksville
News

Tennessee Bureau of Investigation issues Silver Alert for Margaret Coyne of Clarksville

News Staff
By News Staff
Missing Person Margaret Peggy Coyne
Missing Person Margaret Peggy Coyne

Tennessee Bureau of InvestigationClarksville, TN – The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) has issued a Silver Alert on behalf of the Clarksville Police Department (CPD) for Margaret Peggy Coyne. Coyne is a 59-year-old white female, 5’8″, 130lbs with brown hair and green eyes.

Coyne was last seen in the Nashville area approximately two months ago. Coyne has a medical condition that may impair her ability to return safely on her own. She may also use the last name of Remple.

[320left[If anyone has contact with Margaret Coyne please call 911 immediately so Officers can check on her safety and notify her family.

If you have seen Margaret Peggy Coyne or have information about her whereabouts, please contact the Clarksville Police Department at 931.645.8477 or TBI at 1.800.TBI.FIND.

Anyone with information is asked to please contact Clarksville Police Detective Luebke, 931.648.0656, ext. 5645.

To remain anonymous and be eligible for a cash reward call the Clarksville Montgomery County Crime Stoppers Tipsline 931.645.8477, or go online and submit a tip at P3tips.com/591.

Previous articleCity of Clarksville releases Up-to-date Project Progress on Transportation 2020+
Next articleNashville Sounds drop Indianapolis Indians, 8-3
News Staff
News Staffhttp://www.clarksvilleonline.com
RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Articles

Load more

EDITOR PICKS

UPCOMING EVENTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Clarksville Online is a digital newspaper for the Clarksville-Montgomery County area. Clarksville Online provides the latest news, sports and entertainment information. For Clarksville News now it's Clarksville Online. The Voice of Clarksville Tennessee.

Contact us:

FOLLOW US

©2021 Clarksville Online