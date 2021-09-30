Tennessee Bureau of Investigation issues Silver Alert for Margaret Coyne of Clarksville

Clarksville, TN – The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) has issued a Silver Alert on behalf of the Clarksville Police Department (CPD) for Margaret Peggy Coyne. Coyne is a 59-year-old white female, 5’8″, 130lbs with brown hair and green eyes.

Coyne was last seen in the Nashville area approximately two months ago. Coyne has a medical condition that may impair her ability to return safely on her own. She may also use the last name of Remple.

[320left[If anyone has contact with Margaret Coyne please call 911 immediately so Officers can check on her safety and notify her family.

If you have seen Margaret Peggy Coyne or have information about her whereabouts, please contact the Clarksville Police Department at 931.645.8477 or TBI at 1.800.TBI.FIND.

Anyone with information is asked to please contact Clarksville Police Detective Luebke, 931.648.0656, ext. 5645.

To remain anonymous and be eligible for a cash reward call the Clarksville Montgomery County Crime Stoppers Tipsline 931.645.8477, or go online and submit a tip at P3tips.com/591.