Austin Peay State University Men’s Tennis adds Giovanni Becchis for 2021-22 season

Clarksville, TN – Austin Peay State University (APSU) head men’s tennis coach Ross Brown is excited to announce the newest member of the program, Giovanni Becchis.

Hailing from Boves, Italy, Becchis is the first known Italian-born tennis player in program history. Becchis prepped at Liceo Scientifico “Peano-Pellico” in Cuneo, Italy, and holds an impressive Italian Tennis rating of 2.5 entering his collegiate career.

“It looks like he will be playing in the top six and possibly even higher than that,” Brown said. “He is a very good recruit for us. Academically, he is sound as well. He is a very solid tennis player and is going to add to our team. He is excited about coming here and we are excited to have him.”

Becchis is the fourth freshman on the men’s tennis team this season, joining Tom Bolton, Lachlan Laner, and Hogan Stoker, and is set to make his collegiate debut when the Govs host the APSU Hidden Duel, October 8th-9th, at the Governors Tennis Courts.