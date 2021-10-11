Austin Peay State University Women’s Golf sits in Fourth at Lady Red Wolves Classic

Jonesboro, AR – Erica Scutt sits in fifth place after an opening day even-par 144, leading the Austin Peay State University (APSU) women’s golf team to a fourth-place start at the Lady Red Wolves Classic, Monday, at Sage Meadows Golf Club.

Scutt began her day with a 71 in the opening round before closing with a 73, finishing each round in fifth place. She is 10 shots off the lead pace set by Eastern Kentucky’s Rylea Marcum who went 64-70–134 on the day.

Kaley Campbell had the highlight of the day for the APSU Govs, shooting an eagle on the par-4 ninth hole during her opening round – one of five eagles in the tournament’s first day. She finished with a 153 (76-77) and is in 40th place.

Austin Peay State University is in fourth place after the first day but it is a step back from a solid start to the day. The Govs opened with a 292 and were in second place, just six shots off the lead.

However, as most teams improved in the second round the Govs posted a 302 – ninth-best aggregate in the second round – and settled back to fourth. They are 21 shots off Eastern Kentucky’s lead pace and will be paired with Southern Miss and Arkansas State in Tuesday’s final round, which begins at 8:30am.

Shelby Darnell also began her day with a one-under par 71 with five birdies in the opening round, but she ran into trouble on her ninth hole of the second round, battled to a six-over par 78, and is 19th overall with a 149. Kady Foshaug opened with a 73 and finished the day at 150, which is good for 26th.

Riley Cooper got out to a slow start but used a second-round 76 to finish with a 162 and moved up nine spots to 79th. Maggie Glass, competing as an individual, is 47th overall after posting a 154 (79-75), Monday.

Box Score

Lady Red Wolves Classic

Sage Meadows Golf Club, Jonesboro, AR

Dates: October 11th – October 12th