Tuesday, October 12, 2021
News

Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office searches for runaway juvenile Braedyn Atkinson

Montgomery County Sheriff's Office - MCSOMontgomery County, TN – The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a runaway juvenile.

Braedyn Kylar Atkinson, 16, was last seen by his mother on October 9th, 2021, around 10:45pm. He left his home in the 3300 block of Lylewood Road and walked onto the wood line behind his house.

Braedyn is 5’11 with wavy brown/strawberry hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a black PFG shirt, blue jeans, brown boots, and a sand colored PFG hat.

If anyone has seen Braedyn or knows his location please call 911 or Investigator Fred Smith at 931.648.0611 ext 13414.

