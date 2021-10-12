APSU student Sandra Cepero selected for Women Conductor Fellowship, One of Six in World

Clarksville, TN – An Austin Peay State University (APSU) graduate conducting student has been chosen for an internationally competitive women conductor fellowship with Girls Who Conduct and the Georgia Symphony Orchestra.

Sandra Cepero was one of six conductors accepted to the new fellowship program designed to support aspiring women, women-identifying and non-binary conductors through mentoring, shadowing, training and practice.

“It’s a good opportunity to grow, to learn, and it’s a good experience because I can meet women from Korea, from England, from different parts of the world,” said Cepero, who was born in Cuba and has lived in Mexico, Spain and the Czech Republic. “The music world is a little difficult, and for women it’s more difficult.”

The fellowship includes three residency weekends and several virtual meetings through the academic year. The residency weekends allow the fellows to observe rehearsals, attend Georgia Symphony Orchestra concerts and work with the musicians during conducting workshops.

Cepero already attended a residency weekend at the end of September, and she’ll return to Atlanta in February and May.

“I had good conversations, good meetings,” she said. “We talked about important topics, about interviewing for jobs in the future, preparing us for the future.

“Also we were with the orchestra conducting, rehearsing. We had a very busy weekend.”