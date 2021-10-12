68.1 F
Sports

Austin Peay State University’s Connor Duncan named OVC Cross Country Male Runner of the Week

By News Staff
Austin Peay State University Men's Cross Country's Connor Duncan earns OVC Cross Country Male Runner of the Week honor. (APSU Sports Information)

APSU Men's Cross CountryBrentwood, TNConnor Duncan was named the Ohio Valley Conference Male Runner of the Week, Tuesday, after his fifth-place finish at the Brescia Invitational led the Austin Peay State University (APSU) men’s cross country team to their best performance of the season.

Duncan has led the men in all three meets this season and posted a 27:18.3 eight-kilometer at the Bearcats’ event.

The Governors finished fourth as a team in Owensboro, Kentucky – their best performance in a field of eight or more teams since 2018.

The Nolensville native is the first Governors first OVC Male Cross Country Runner of the Week since Thomas Porter received the award in 2019.

Austin Peay State University finishes its regular season, Friday, at the Murray State Invitational before participating in the OVC Men’s Cross Country Championships October 30th, at Percy Warner Park.

