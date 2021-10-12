68.1 F
Sports

APSU’s Sara Martin earns OVC Cross Country Female Runner of the Week honor

Austin Peay State University Women's Cross Country senior Sara Martin named OVC Cross Country Female Runner of the Week. (APSU Sports Information)
APSU Women's Cross CountryBrentwood, TN – Senior Sara Martin led Austin Peay State University (APSU) women’s cross country team with a seventh-place finish at the Brescia Invitational and was named the Ohio Valley Conference Female Runner of the Week, Tuesday.

Martin’s career-high finish was the highest by a Governor since APSU alumna Emmaculate Kiplagat’s top-five performance at the Fast Cats Classic in 2019 and is the Clarksville native’s fifth-career top-20 finish.

Martin has found success across the first three meets of her senior campaign, finishing 14th at the Belmont Opener, September 3rd, and posting a career-best 19:19.2 five-kilometer at the Commodore Classic, September 17th.

Martin is the first Gov to receive the OVC Female Cross Country Runner of the week since Kiplagat in 2019. 

APSU finishes its regular season, Friday, at the Murray State Invitational before participating in the OVC Women’s Cross Country Championships October 30th, at Percy Warner Park.

