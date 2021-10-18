APSU Basketball Teams to hold Govs Madness in Dunn Center, Wednesday

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) men’s and women’s basketball teams will host their first annual Govs Madness – an open practice and more that fans are invited to attend in support of the upcoming basketball season on Wednesday, October 20th in the Winfield Dunn Center at 7:00pm.

Doors to the Dunn Center will open at 6:00pm, with giveaways for the fans that arrive early to support the Govs. Once the event starts, players from both teams will compete in a three-point contest and a dunk contest. To wrap up Govs Madness, both teams will play live scrimmage. Fans are encouraged to sit in the lower bowl of the arena for a close-up view of all the action.

First-year head coaches Nate James and Brittany Young invite fans to the Dunn Center for a chance to meet their innagural teams at the end of Govs Madness. Players will sign autographs and greet fans on the court at the conclusion of the event. All fans in attendance will need to wear face covering in accordance with the university’s indoor mask mandate.

The Austin Peay State University men’s basketball team will kick off their season with a 7:00pm, November 4th exhibition against Life University. The APSU women’s team will get things started with a 4:30pm, November 4th exhibition against Freed-Hardeman.

For news and updates on everything Governors basketball, follow along the men’s team (@GovsMBB) and the women’s team (@GovsWBB) on Twitter and Instagram or check back at LetsGoPeay.com.