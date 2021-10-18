APSU Basketball Teams to hold Govs Madness in Dunn Center, Wednesday

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) men’s and women’s basketball teams will host their first annual Govs Madness – an open practice and more that fans are invited to attend in support of the upcoming basketball season on Wednesday, October 20th in the Winfield Dunn Center at 7:00pm.
Doors to the Dunn Center will open at 6:00pm, with giveaways for the fans that arrive early to support the Govs. Once the event starts, players from both teams will compete in a three-point contest and a dunk contest. To wrap up Govs Madness, both teams will play live scrimmage. Fans are encouraged to sit in the lower bowl of the arena for a close-up view of all the action.
The Austin Peay State University men’s basketball team will kick off their season with a 7:00pm, November 4th exhibition against Life University. The APSU women’s team will get things started with a 4:30pm, November 4th exhibition against Freed-Hardeman.
