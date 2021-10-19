Austin Peay State University offers online classes during Winter Term

Clarksville, TN – Students can stay warm during the upcoming holiday break by taking online classes during the Austin Peay State University (APSU) winter term, beginning December 11th. The winter term, which runs through January 9th, 2022, allows students to complete up to two online classes in just four weeks.

During the four-week term, even when the University is closed for the holidays, students will have complete online access to Austin Peay State University’s library, online tutoring through the Learning Resource Center and technical support for online classes.

The winter term also offers students a great opportunity to get ahead in their academic careers. Earned credit hours will be applied to the individual’s spring semester. Recent student success data shows that students who complete more than 15 hours a semester have higher GPAs and are more likely to graduate.

Austin Peay State University’s winter term offers both undergraduate and graduate classes, and students from any Tennessee college can enroll in these courses. Non-Austin Peay State University students can also use financial aid from their home school to help pay for the classes, thanks to a financial aid consortium agreement.

The University’s Department of Leadership and Organizational Administration is also offering graduate certificate programs – Community and Organizational Leadership, Grant Writing, and Conflict Resolution and Negotiation – which anyone in the community can begin during the winter term and finish by August.

Students can explore their winter term options during advising and registration. Winter Term priority advising and pre-registration begins October 25th for currently enrolled students for Spring 2021. The last day to register is December 10th. Students and community members can learn more about the graduate certificates at www.apsu.edu/leadership.

For more information on Austin Peay State University’s Winter Term, visit http://www.apsu.edu/winter/.