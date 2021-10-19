Manna Cafe? Ministries to hold Golden Gala fundraiser, November 5th

Clarksville, TN – Manna Cafe? Ministries will hold their first annual Golden Gala on November 5th, an elegant fundraiser.

Enjoy a sumptuous dinner prepared by our own chef and culinary department, live band, live auction, door prizes, and our very special guest speakers: Clarksville Mayor Joe Pitts and Montgomery County Mayor Jim Durrett, at our venue at 225 Little Hope Church Road, Clarksville, TN.

Tickets are $60.00 per person.

Doors open at 6:30pm, dinner at 7:00pm.

Attire: Cocktail.

Theme: Autumn leaves; gold and midnight blue; casual elegance.

We hope to see you there.

Purchase Tickets