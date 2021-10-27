Clarksville Police Department to hold Recruitment Event

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Police Department (CPD) will be holding a Recruitment Event this Saturday, October 30th, 2021 at 1295 Paradise Hill Road. (Christ The Healer Church) from 9:00am-12:00pm.

Members from CPD Recruitment will be on hand to answer questions regarding requirements and the hiring process.

The Clarksville Police Department enjoys the service of a diverse group of men and women, with a wide range of personal and professional experiences, an obvious benefit of having a diverse and reflective police force.

The Clarksville Police Department has renewed its commitment to the hiring and retention of law-enforcement professionals that reflect the community we serve.