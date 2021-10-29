Clarksville Police Department searches for Runaway Juvenile Zachary Neisz

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Police Department (CPD) is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a runaway juvenile, 16-year-old Zachary Neisz, (White/Male).

Zachary was last seen on the evening of October 26th, when he left his residence on Derby Drive.

He is 5’6, approximately 200 pounds, brown hair, green eyes, wearing a white T-Shirt and blue jeans.

He does have family in Cheatham County but maybe staying in a neighborhood near Kenwood High School.

If anyone sees Zachary Neisz or has information on his whereabouts, please call 911 so CPD Officers can check on his welfare or contact Detective Howard, 931.648.0656, ext. 6662.