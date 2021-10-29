Clarksville Police Department is trying to locate Dominique Green for Domestic Assault

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Police Department (CPD) is asking for the public’s assistance in locating 34-year-old Dominique Raynard Green, who has several warrants for domestic-related offenses (Domestic Assault, Vandalism, and Petition to Revoke).

Green is 5’11”, and weighs approximately 180 pounds.

He may be in the Clarksville or Nashville area or possibly returned to Louisiana. He is the registered owner of a dark green, 2003 Ford Crown Victoria (Tennessee Tag 6W0-2Z80). He does not have a valid driver’s license but possesses a Tennessee and Louisiana identification card.

Anyone sees or has information on Dominique Raynard Green, they are asked to call 911 immediately or asked to please contact Detective Hyer, 931.648.0656, ext. 6661.

To remain anonymous and be eligible for a cash reward call the Clarksville Montgomery County Crime Stoppers Tipsline 931.645.8477, or go online and submit a tip at P3tips.com/591.