Clarksville Gas and Water Department announces blasting to begin at North Clarksville Water Plant construction site

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Gas and Water Department’s sub-contractor, Kesco, will begin rock blasting on Thursday, November 18th, 2021 at the new water treatment plant construction site located off Barge Point Road and adjacent to the Cumberland River in North Clarksville.

Rock blasting will take place intermittently over the next year, on weekdays between 8:00am and 4:00pm, to prepare the site for the construction of a new water treatment plant.

In August 2021, Judy Construction Company, a general contractor from Cynthiana, Kentucky, began construction of the new water plant. The project is scheduled to be complete and the new plant operational by the end of 2024. The new facility will provide a redundant water treatment plant to meet Clarksville’s current and future water demands.

No road closures are planned within the Barge Point Road vicinity because of the blasting.

Please direct questions concerning the rock blasting to the Clarksville Gas and Water Department Engineering office at 931.645.7418 during regular business hours, 8:00am to 4:30pm, Monday-Friday.

