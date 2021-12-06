43.7 F
APSU Women's Basketball game at Murray State moved up a day

Ausitn Peay State University Sports Schedule Change.

APSU Women's BasketballBrentwood, TN – The Ohio Valley Conference has moved Austin Peay State University (APSU)women’s basketball contest at Murray State. The Govs and Racers will now play a  February 16th game at the CFSB Center in Murray, Kentucky. The tip-off is at 6:00pm.


The game was moved so it would not conflict with the men’s basketball contest between the Governors and Racers, which will be played on February 17th, at the CFSB Center at 6:00pm and will be broadcast on ESPNU.

For news and updates on everything Governors women’s basketball, follow along on Twitter or Instagram (@GovsWBB) or check back at LetsGoPeay.com.

