Clarksville Parks and Recreation Department’s Annual Christmas Light Run set for Saturday at McGregor Park

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Parks and Recreation Department will host its third-annual Christmas Light Run, presented by Fleet Feet, from 4:30pm-6:00pm on Saturday, December 11th, 2021 at McGregor Park.

Due to the running event, the Christmas on the Cumberland light display will delay its opening until 6:00pm. The public will not be allowed access to McGregor Park until that time.

Additionally, motorists should be aware that the Christmas Light Run 5K route takes runners across Riverside Drive under the pedestrian bridge and through downtown Clarksville.

The Clarksville Police Department will be on-site to stop traffic and allow runners to cross Riverside Drive.

Motorists are advised to drive with extra caution during this time.

With 500 participants registered, the Christmas Light Run is currently sold out.

To learn more about the event, visit www.cityofclarksville.com/993/Christmas-Light-Run

