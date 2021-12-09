Rateeq “tiki” Cameron is wanted by Clarksville Police Department

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Police Department (CPD) is attempting to locate 18-year-old Rateeq “tiki” Cameron (black, male).

On October 10th, 2021, Rateeq Cameron was involved in an aggravated assault that occurred in the 400 block of Carter Road.

Clarksville Police Department Detectives have taken out Aggravated Assault warrants for Mr. Cameron and they believe that he might be in the Nashville Tennessee area.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911.

Anyone with information or additional video footage is asked to please contact Detective Cash, 931.648.0656, ext. 5264.

To remain anonymous and be eligible for a cash reward call the Clarksville Montgomery County Crime Stoppers Tipline 931.645.8477, or go online and submit a tip at P3tips.com/591.