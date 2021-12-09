59.6 F
Clarksville
Thursday, December 9, 2021
HomeNewsRateeq “tiki” Cameron is wanted by Clarksville Police Department
News

Rateeq “tiki” Cameron is wanted by Clarksville Police Department

News Staff
By News Staff
Clarksville Police Department is looking for Rateeq “tiki” Cameron.
Clarksville Police Department is looking for Rateeq “tiki” Cameron.

Clarksville Police Department - CPDClarksville, TN – The Clarksville Police Department (CPD) is attempting to locate 18-year-old Rateeq “tiki” Cameron (black, male).

On October 10th, 2021, Rateeq Cameron was involved in an aggravated assault that occurred in the 400 block of Carter Road.

Clarksville Police Department Detectives have taken out Aggravated Assault warrants for Mr. Cameron and they believe that he might be in the Nashville Tennessee area.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911.

Anyone with information or additional video footage is asked to please contact Detective Cash, 931.648.0656, ext. 5264.

To remain anonymous and be eligible for a cash reward call the Clarksville Montgomery County Crime Stoppers Tipline 931.645.8477, or go online and submit a tip at P3tips.com/591.

Previous articleAustin Peay State University Athletics partners with INFLCR to assist APSU Student-Athletes
News Staff
News Staffhttp://www.clarksvilleonline.com
RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Articles

Load more

EDITOR PICKS

UPCOMING EVENTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Clarksville Online is a digital newspaper for the Clarksville-Montgomery County area. Clarksville Online provides the latest news, sports and entertainment information. For Clarksville News now it's Clarksville Online. The Voice of Clarksville Tennessee.

Contact us:

FOLLOW US

©2021 Clarksville Online