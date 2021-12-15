Gateway Chamber Orchestra shows creative brilliance with “The Nutcracker”

Clarksville, TN – “Magnificent, Delightful, Exciting, Fantastic,” were just some of the words used in the Austin Peay State University George and Sharon Mabry Concert Hall Sunday afternoon after the Gateway Chamber Orchestra’s rendition of The Nutcracker.

This weekend was the first live audience performance by the Gateway Chamber Orchestra for almost 2 years.

Conductor Gregory Wolynec presented the Tchaikovsky classic with a unique jazz spin from Duke Ellington. The talented musicians were joined on stage by members of the Nashville Ballet.

The performance was a combination of video, contemporary dance, and classical ballet. What was truly amazing is how the orchestra was in time with the video (video clips from the Nashville Ballet’s Nutcracker), note for note, step by step.

Arrangements were performed in both classical and jazz formats. The audience was in awe of the breathtaking performance.

“This has been one of the most exciting new projects that we have ever come up with. The combination of classical Tchaikovsky with the great jazz selections made by Duke Ellington is Nutcracker perfectly designed for our community,” said Wolynec.

During the last number before intermission, artist Mackenzie Kenyon from the Nashville Ballet joined the jazz musicians. Her sultry and elegant dance moves were simply remarkable.

Nashville Ballet’s Lily Saito and Brett Sjoblom danced during “Grand Pax de Duex” at the end of the show. They glided effortlessly across the floor to the music while performing intricate dance moves and lifts.

All the dancers were a gorgeous spectacle to behold. The entire show was simply magnificent.

“The Nashville Ballet is world-class dancers and directors. Most of the orchestra has played Tchaikovsky where they have been in the pit. They have never had an opportunity to be on stage and watch this great pair dancing at the very end of the show. It was unbelievable,” Wolynec stated.

“We are just so delighted to share this with the community. The response was fantastic. Two sold-out shows. We look forward to seeing where this project grows in the future,” continued Wolynec.

Afterward, a special Sugar Plum Party was held for the youngest patrons. They came on stage and had their picture taken with the Nashville Ballet dancers. They also received a sugar cookie from Thistle Sweets and a Nutcracker soldier Christmas ornament.

The Gateway Chamber Orchestra will be back on stage in Clarksville on Sunday, February 13th performing the Masterworks Series: “Romantic Melodies” at the Mabry Concert Hall. Showtime is at 4:00pm.

The Nashville Ballet returns to the stage with the performance of “Nashville’s Nutcracker” at TPAC December 15th-24th.

