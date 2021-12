Clarksville, TN – Clarksville Police Department (CPD) Officers are currently working a fatal crash involving a motorcycle, and automobile at Tiny Town Road and Twelve Oaks Boulevard.

Currently, all westbound lanes on Tiny Town Road are closed, and Fatal Crash Investigators are responding to process the scene.

CPD is asking the public to find alternate routes until further notice.

There is no further information available at this time.