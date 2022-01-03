APSU Men’s Basketball Game against SIU Edwardsville postponed due to COVID- 19 Protocols

Clarksville, TN – Thursday’s Austin Peay State University men’s basketball game against SIU Edwardsville has been postponed due to the implementation of COVID-19 protocols within the SIUE program.

The contest will be made up Monday, January 31st with tipoff time to be announced. Tickets for Thursday’s contest will be honored for the January 31st game.Thursday’s APSU women’s basketball game between the Govs and the Cougars will be played as scheduled with free admission to the public.Austin Peay State University now turns its attention to its 4:00pm, Saturday contest against Ohio Valley Conference leading Morehead State.

