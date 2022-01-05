Blanchfield Army Community Hospital outpatient services to be closed, January 6th

Fort Campbell, KY – With expected inclement weather in the area tomorrow, January 6th, 2022 and Fort Campbell Installation closed to non-essential services, Blanchfield Army Community Hospital (BACH) outpatient will be closed.

Outpatient services include all primary care and specialty care services, pharmacies, COVID-19 test site, COVID-19 vaccine site, behavioral health, women’s health clinic, and Screaming Eagle Medical Home.

Emergency and inpatient services, including hospital admissions to the inpatient ward, Intensive Care Unit, Labor, Delivery and Recovery, and Mother/Baby unit and supporting services remain open. All virtual health appointments will continue as scheduled unless patients are contacted by their care team to reschedule.

BACH personnel will make every attempt to reschedule patients as quickly as possible for patients who had a scheduled appointment. Patients who do not receive a call to reschedule their primary care appointment are encouraged to go to tricareonline.com or call 270.798.4677 or 931.431.4677 to reschedule their appointment.

Unless it is a medical emergency, BACH’s command team encourages individuals not to travel in hazardous weather-related road conditions. Everyone is encouraged to exercise extreme caution while traveling on snow-covered roads or icy conditions. Continue to watch for updates on the hospital’s Facebook page at www.facebook.com/BACH.Fort.Campbell

The TRICARE Nurse Advice Line is available 24/7 at mhsnurseadviceline.com or 1.800.TRICARE to help with health-related questions or concerns. Depending on the severity of your injury or health concern, the nurse you speak with may help you get care at a nearby urgent care or emergency care facility.