42.1 F
Clarksville
Wednesday, January 5, 2022
HomeEventsBroomball Challenge set for Thursday at Downtown Commons Ice Rink Canceled
Events

Broomball Challenge set for Thursday at Downtown Commons Ice Rink Canceled

Likely Weather Conditions have prompted the cancelation of tomorrow’s Nroomball Matches

News Staff
By News Staff
Broomball Challeng Canceled

Montgomery County Government TennesseeMontgomery County, TN – Due to the winter weather advisory from the National Weather Service that includes a strong possibility of snow showers combined with below-freezing temperatures, the fourth annual Mayor versus the General Broomball game scheduled for January 6th, 2022 has been canceled.  

The Highway Department versus the City Street Department as well as the City Gas & Water versus the Clarksville Department of Electricity games are also canceled.

The last day to skate at the Downtown Commons outdoor ice rink is January 10. For more information about the ice rink, go to downtowncommons.org or contact Downtown Commons Event Manager Elizabeth Quinton at or 931.245.3366.

Previous article#7 Tennessee Lady Vols Basketball hosts #25 Texas A&M, Thursday
News Staff
News Staffhttp://www.clarksvilleonline.com
RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Articles

Load more

EDITOR PICKS

UPCOMING EVENTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Clarksville Online is a digital newspaper for the Clarksville-Montgomery County area. Clarksville Online provides the latest news, sports and entertainment information. For Clarksville News now it's Clarksville Online. The Voice of Clarksville Tennessee.

Contact us:

FOLLOW US

©2021 Clarksville Online