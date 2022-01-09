36.4 F
Clarksville
Sunday, January 9, 2022
Sports

Austin Peay State University Track wins Five Events at Ed Temple Invitational

Austin Peay State University Track and Field junjior Karlijn Schouten Breaks School Record as Govs Enjoy Success at Ed Temple Invitational. (APSU Sports Information)
APSU Women's Track and FieldNashville, TN – On Sunday at the Ed Temple Invitational in Nashville, the Austin Peay State University (APSU) track and field team enjoyed five event victories along with junior Karlijn Schouten breaking the indoor pole vault school record.

The first indoor meet of the 2022 season caught off to a strong start with Schouten breaking the school record in the pole vault, clearing 4.18 meters. Schouten broke the previous school record of 4.15m set by Savannah Amato at the Samford Open back on January 20th, 2018. The junior pole vaulter eclipsed the 4.18-meter mark on her second attempt after clearing 3.88m and 4.03m.
 
APSU earned another victory in the field as senior Camaryn McClelland took home the triple jump title. McClelland in her second attempt jumped 11.75 meters to edge Tennessee Tech’s Jalena Curbeam by 0.25 meters. It was McClelland’s first career victory in the triple jump.

On the track, the Govs claimed three victories along with a plethora of top-five finishes. The first victory of the afternoon came from senior Mikaela Smith in the 400-meter dash with a personal best time of 59.85. Smith was the only competitor to finish under a minute in the race. Behind Smith was freshman Lauren Lewis-Haynes who finished second with a time of 1:00.47.  

The Govs picked up the fourth of their five event wins on the day in the 3000-meter run thanks to sophomore Mikayla Filkins. Filkins earned the event crown with a personal best time of 12:54.86. Rounding out the day the Govs 4×400 meter relay team ran a time of 4:06.88 to defeat Tennessee Tech and earn the fifth event victory for Austin Peay.

Words From APSU Coach Valerie Brown

“Hats off to the staff for getting these young ladies through our first meet of the 2022 season. Coach Pride did an awesome job leading the team today while I was away. We were very pleased with the performances today and look forward to building on these performances as we continue our season.”

“I can’t say enough about Karlijin and her season opener to get the school record. She’s worked really hard and this is just the beginning of what we hope to be a great season for her.”

“When you can open up with PR’s, school records, and some top place finishes you are headed in the right direction. I thought our freshman performed well for their first meet as Govs and will look to build on that success moving forward.”  


Sprints

Field

  • High Jump
    • Jessica Kelley finished fourth after securing a 1.50-meter jump on her second attempt
  • Long Jump
  • Shot Put
    • Senior Jackie Verseman registered a throw of 11.59 meters in her second attempt to finish second
    • Verseman also had throws of 11.48 meters and 11.35 meters
  • Weight Throw
    • Verseman finished second in the weight throw with a personal-best mark of  15.15 meters


Follow The APSU Govs

For all the latest information on Austin Peay State University Athletics, please visit letsgopeay.com. For up-to-the-minute updates, follow the APSU Govs on Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook.

