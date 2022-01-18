TWRA reports Permit Application available for ’22 Free Light Goose Conservation Season

Nashville, TN – The Tennessee Wildlife and Resources Agency (TWRA) reminds sportsmen that a free permit is required to participate in the 2022 Light Goose Conservation season which will be held February 14th-March 21st, 2022.
Hunters can claim their free permit at https://License.GoOutdoorsTennessee.com (Type 2192).
No federal or state waterfowl stamps are required to hunt during the conservation season. Hunters must possess a Light Goose Conservation Season permit and have a valid hunting license, but the hunting license may be from any state.
A post-season survey, is required to be completed at the end of the season at: https://License.GoOutdoorsTennessee.com