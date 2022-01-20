22.6 F
Clarksville
Thursday, January 20, 2022
City of Clarksville offices will open at 10:00am due to hazardous road conditions

By News Staff
Hazardous Road Conditions.
City of ClarksvilleClarksville, TN – Due to hazardous travel conditions, Clarksville City Government offices will delay operations until 10:00am on Thursday, January 20th, 2022.

City Public Safety and Utility departments will be on duty as usual, and all essential City services will continue.

City Department leaders will manage staffing to provide proper manpower levels to support operational needs.
 
The National Weather Service released a Hazardous Weather Outlook for Middle Tennessee Thursday morning, warning of patchy black ice formation over elevated surfaces, bridges, overpasses, and secondary shaded roadways throughout the morning hours.
 
The Clarksville Street Department started clearing all main roads Wednesday night and has initiated the clearing of subdivision roads this morning.
 
City leaders will continue to monitor the travel conditions for any updates.

Please use caution while driving. Be weather aware and stay safe.

News Staff
