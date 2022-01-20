Patchy Black Ice possible across Clarksville-Montgomery County

Nashville, TN – The National Weather Service (NWS) reports patchy black ice possible through morning hours in Clarksville-Montgomery County and parts of Middle Tennessee today, January 20th, 2022.

Patchy black ice formation will be likely on elevated surfaces, bridges, overpasses, and secondary shaded roadways through morning hours today.

With temperatures expected to drop across the entire mid-state region into the 20s as early morning hours progress, patchy black ice formation will be likely on elevated surfaces, bridges, overpasses, and secondary shaded roadways through morning hours.

Treacherous travel conditions could be experienced. Sustained north winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts approaching 30 mph at times should help in drying major roadways out across our area, but some slick spots could still remain. Exercise caution on area roadways through morning hours today.

Counties Affected

Stewart County, Montgomery County, Robertson County, Sumner County, Macon County, Clay County, Pickett County, Houston County, Humphreys County, Dickson County, Cheatham County, Davidson County, Wilson County, Trousdale County, Smith County, Jackson County, Putnam County, Overton County, Fentress County, Perry County, Hickman County, Lewis County, Williamson County, Maury County, Marshall County, Rutherford County, Cannon County, De Kalb County, White County, Cumberland County, Bedford County, Coffee County, Warren County, Grundy County, Van Buren County, Wayne County, Lawrence County, and Giles County.