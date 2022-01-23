APSU Track finishes Vanderbilt Invitational

Nashville, TN – After two successful days in Nashville for the third weekend in a row, the Austin Peay track and field team concluded the competition at the Vanderbilt Invitational on Saturday.

It was a stellar weekend at the Vanderbilt Invitational for junior Kenisha Phillips who dominated on the track with two top-five finishes. Phillips began the weekend with a fourth-place finish in the 200-meter dash, registering a time of 24.30. The time was just 0.64 off her personal best.

Phillips followed up her performance in the 200-meter with a second-place finish in the 400-meter dash. The Georgetown, Guyana native ran a season-best time of 54.64 to win her finals heat and finish second overall. Last weekend at the Commodore Classic, the reigning OVC Female Track Athlete of the Week finished third in the 400-meter with a time of 56.33.



Rounding out the competition on the track was an impressive third-place finish from the Govs 4×400-meter relay team. The team of Kyra Wilder, Lauren Lewis, Mikaela Smith, and Kenisha Phillips ran a time of 3:53.55 to finish third. The time is the fastest by a Govs 4×400 meter relay team this season. Austin Peay State University finished ahead of foes Tennessee State, Western Kentucky, and Belmont.

In the field the Govs had an impressive performance from freshman Madi Wallace, registering a personal-best mark of 5.17 meters in the long jump. In the pentathlon, senior Jessica Kelley finished 12th with a total of 2,438 points. Kelley finished ahead of competition from Western Kentucky, Tennessee Tech, and East Tennessee State.

Junior Karlijn Schouten registered another top-five performance in the pole vault, finishing fourth with a mark of 4.00 meters. Schouten has now finished in the top five in every indoor event this season including an event victory at the Ed Temple Invitational to begin the season.

Words from APSU Coach Valerie Brown

“We have to do a better job at winning day one of the meets going into the second day. That’s going to be very important as we prepare for the indoor championships. We talked about being more consistent and being more competitive and today we did that.”

“We had several personal bests and season bests today. While there is always room for more improvement, we were pleased with today’s effort. We are looking to build on those, get people healthy and get better overall as a team.”

Field

Shot Put

Kori McDaniel finished 13th with a throw of 13.59 meters

Sprints

800 meters

Mikaela Smith finished 11th with a time of 2:12.44

