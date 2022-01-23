Enjoy an Easy to Make Jambalaya

For a fast, easy and delicious one-pot meal, few dishes can beat a jambalaya.

Created by the unique blend of cultures that make up New Orleans cuisine, jambalaya is both satisfying and simple to make using whatever you happen to have on hand (thus excellent for that “end-of-week-clean-out-the-fridge-meal”).

Known for its bold flavor and versatility, there’s no wrong way to make this crowd-pleaser.



“Jambalaya is a one-pot meal that combines elements of our French, Spanish, African and Acadian heritage,” explains New Orleans culinary authority and cookbook author Poppy Tooker. “Every jambalaya starts with what is often called the ‘trinity’ of seasoning vegetables—celery, onion and bell pepper—and, of course, rice and signature spices. Where you go from there is really up to you. Add seafood, smoked sausage, chicken or whatever you have on hand.”



Try this recipe for Classic Jambalaya:

Original Jambalaya

Use Zatarain’s Jambalaya Rice mix as the quick starter base then just add any combo of smoked sausage, chicken, ham, shrimp, and vegetables. Feeding a crowd for tailgating or a football-watching party? Double the batch, as hungry mouths always want more!

Prep Time: 5 minutes

Cook Time: 25 minutes

2 ½ cups water

1 package (8 ounces) Zatarain’s® Original Jambalaya Mix

1 pound smoked sausage, thinly sliced*

1. Mix water, Rice Mix, and meat of your choice in a large saucepan until well blended. Bring to boil. Reduce heat to low; cover and simmer for 25 minutes or until most of the water is absorbed and rice is tender.

2. Remove from heat. Let stand 5 minutes. Fluff with fork before serving.

Makes 6 servings.

For richer flavor: Add 1 tablespoon vegetable oil with the water.

*Suggested Substitutions:

1 pound cubed, cooked or rotisserie chicken, cubed ham or peeled and deveined shrimp, cut into bite-size pieces (add shrimp during the last 10 minutes of cooking time and cook just until shrimp turn pink.). Stir in sautéed vegetables like bell pepper, tomatoes, and sliced green onions just before serving.

Learn More

Jambalaya is known for its versatility. You can find other flavorful jambalaya recipes like Slow-Cooker Chicken and Shrimp Jambalaya along with facts and tips at www.zatarains.com.