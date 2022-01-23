Marsha Blackburn Report: Standing For The Right To Life

Washington, D.C. – Tennesseans are pro-life! This week, I sent a letter to demand an accounting of taxpayer funding to abortion providers like Planned Parenthood. Read more about my work to defend the pro-life movement here.

Joe Biden’s Department of Justice issued a memo labeling concerned parents as “domestic terrorists.” I joined my colleagues to expand our probe into the Secretary of Education’s involvement in the DOJ plan to mobilize federal law enforcement to track parents who show up to school board meetings.

Defending Free and Fair Elections

This week, Chuck Schumer and Joe Biden led an attempt to blow up the Senate rules and federalize elections. These radicals want to silence Americans, ban voter ID, and take away Tennessee’s ability to draw our own congressional districts. I voted against this takeover so that the states – not radicals in Washington – remain in control of elections.

Pushing Back Against Joe Biden’s School Shutdowns

The Biden administration’s CDC announced new guidance to stop in-person sports, band practice, and other extracurricular activities in schools, which is all but guaranteed to have a negative impact on mental health and development. I sent a letter to the CDC Director asking for answers on the administration’s willingness to work against the well-being of our students.

News You Can Use



Tennessee students are leaders in the pro-life movement! This week, I met with 85 Catholic high school students from Middle Tennessee who traveled to Washington, DC for the March for Life.

This week I met with Mayor Tim Kelly to discuss how to support Chattanooga!

Marsha’s Roundup

Joe Biden has eroded our allies’ trust and empowered our adversaries.

Don’t let the spin fool you. When they say “voting rights,” they mean making it harder to vote and easier to cheat.

The first year of the Biden administration was a complete failure, and the American people know it.

The Joe Biden administration wants to radically transform our country with an agenda that Tennesseans have repeatedly rejected.

