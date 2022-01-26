Clarksville Area Pets of the Week for January 26th, 2022

Clarksville, TN – Every week, Clarksville Online will be bringing you pets from different rescue organizations that are in need of a good home in Clarksville-Montgomery County and surrounding areas. This week’s pets are for the week of January 26th, 2022.

Dogs and cats of all ages, breeds and sizes are available through area animal rescues and shelters, as well as opportunities to help homeless animals through foster programs, donations, and help with fundraisers and other family-friendly activities.

Contact a rescue near you to learn more.

Montgomery County Animal Care and Control

Gravy is an adult male Pit Bull Terrier. He is up to date on vaccinations and neutered which means he can go home the same day! For more details, MCACC will be glad to answer your questions.

Sissy is a pretty, young female, Domestic longhair with striking green eyes. She is up to date on vaccinations, is litter trained, and will be spayed before leaving the shelter.

Find them both at Montgomery County Animal Care and Control, 616 North Spring Street, 931.648.5750, www.facebook.com/MontgomeryCountyAdoptionServices

Cats Are Us

Piper is a 6-month-old male tabby kitten. Piper’s favorite pastime is playing! He is up to date on shots, neutered and litter trained. He is good-natured and outgoing. He is looking for his forever home.

Piper is currently available at PetSmart on weekends from noon to 4:00pm or by appointment through Cats Are Us, 931.503.0053, www.facebook.com/catsareustn

Finders Keepers Cat Rescue

Sue Storm is one of the “Fantastic Four” Kittens up for adoption. She loves “chatting” and entertaining you with her antics. She plays hard and then loves to snuggle up with her people. Just another busy day for this cute kitten. With energy to spare she does well with children, dogs, and other kitties. Up to date on vaccinations, and litter trained.

You can find her through the Finders Keepers Cat Rescue, message them on FB or www.petfinder.com/member/us/tn/clarksville/finders-keepers-cat-rescue-tn984/ Or email finderskeeperscatrescue@gmail.com

Cat Adoption Team of Stewart County (CATS)

Hilde is an approximately 6-7-year-old girl. She is very calm, quiet, and shy. She is current on vaccinations and is litter trained and spayed. She is an indoor cat only and would do best in a calm home.

Hilde can be found through the Cat Adoption Team.(CATS) Contact Susan at 931.305.8212 text or leave a message or message through their FaceBook page. www.facebook.com/CatAdoptionTeamOfStewartCountyCATS

Stewart County Faithful Friends Animal Rescue

Drako is ready!! Ready for any and all new adventures! This sweet, loving boy is a handsome-year-old Pit Bull mix. He is up to date on shots, neutered and so much fun! He loves people but needs a cat-free home and does well with social, polite dogs. He is a very smart, well-mannered boy and already knows some basic commands. Drako would love a family that enjoys any outdoor activities.

He will be a great running or hiking companion. Come find Drako through Stewart County Faithful Friends Animal Rescue, 931.627.1459, www.facebook.com/scffar2010/

Companion Pet Rescue of Middle Tennessee

Big Mac is a wonderful 4-year-old American Bully mix. This big guy weighs in over 80 pounds and Mac is considered Special needs to him being deaf. That really hasn’t slowed him down at all. He is up to date with shots, neutered and house trained. He gets along with older children. He is a sweet, loving boy. Experience with Bully breeds is a must.

This guy can be found through Companion Pet Rescue of Middle Tennessee, 615.260.8473, www.facebook.com/companionpetrescueofmiddletennessee/

Two Ladies Caring Dog Rescue

Sheila is waiting for you! She is a two-and-a-half-year-old Shar Pei mix with a pretty golden coat. She is up to date on shots, microchipped and spayed. She is good with children and other calm, polite dogs. Sheila loves everyone but might take a few minutes to warm up to you but once she does she is the sweetest most loyal dog. She must have a fenced yard.

You can find Sheila through Two Ladies Caring Dog Rescue, 931.217.1587, www.petfinder.com/shelters/TN505.html

Sagley’s Biker Bully Farm

Puppies! Who doesn’t just love puppy breath!! Lisa and the good folks at the Rescue have so many puppies right now looking for their new homes! They are Boxer mixes right at 8 weeks old, have had 2 rounds of shots, and dewormed. They are super loving, playful, and snuggly.

If you want to see these pups please reach out to Lisa or Viktoria at Sagley’s Biker Bully Farm, 785.207.5741 www.facebook.com/Sagleys-Biker-Bully-Farm-0/13131668363592

Puurrrfect Paws Rescue & Cat Cafe

Amore is an approximately 6-month-old gorgeous Calico kitten. She is a very sweet, social, affectionate girl with a passive personality. She loves attention, loves to be brushed, and will be a wonderful companion. She is vetted, up to date on shots, spayed and litter trained. PPR&C also has a wonderful Cat Cafe in town.

For more information on Amore please go to www.puurrrfectpawsrescue.com or message them through their FB page, Puurrrfect Paws Rescue & Cafe.