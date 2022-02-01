Montgomery County County Trustee’s Office, City of Clarksville partner to help residents with Property Tax Payments

Montgomery County, TN – Starting today, Tuesday, February 1st, 2022, the Montgomery County Trustee’s Office will partner with the City of Clarksville for the third consecutive year through the month of February to provide more options to assist residents with tax relief information and property tax payments.

This year, a County Trustee will be located at the City’s north Clarksville location at 111 Cunningham Lane and a City representative will work in the County Trustee’s office located at 350 Pageant Lane in Veterans Plaza each Tuesday and Thursday during the month of February from 8:00am to 11:30am.

Representatives at both locations can accept vouchers, proof of income, and process payments if applicable.



“We appreciate another opportunity to work with our friends at the City of Clarksville to make our process more convenient by reducing the need for taxpayers to drive to two different locations to pay property taxes and apply for tax relief if they meet the criteria,” said Montgomery County Trustee Kimberly Wiggins.



The County Trustee’s Office accepts payments through the dropbox outside their office building, online with e-checks or debit/credit cards, via mail or in person.



As a reminder, all payments must be paid in full by Monday, February 28th, 2022. After this date, a 1.5% interest fee will be charged for each additional month.

For information on Montgomery County property taxes visit mcgtn.org and for info about City property taxes visit cityofclarksville.com.