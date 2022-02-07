Clarksville Parks and Recreation Department begins renovations of Swan Lake Sports Complex Tennis Courts

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Parks and Recreation Department has begun a lighting renovation project at Swan Lake Tennis Complex located at 2002 Sanders Road.

The project will last through the month of February. The courts will be closed during this time and are expected to reopen by the end of the month.

The renovation includes a complete upgrade to the light system, and more energy-efficient LED light fixtures. Any questions regarding the project may be directed to Clarksville Parks and Recreation Department at parksrec@cityofclarksville.com

