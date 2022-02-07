Nashville Zoo to hold Souper Bowl Food Drive

Nashville, TN – To show our love for the local community the Nashville Zoo is partnering with the Community Resource Center for our 2nd annual Souper Bowl Food Drive.

The event will run February 12th-18th and will support Tennessee residents.

As an added incentive, the Zoo is offering a complimentary admission ticket when you donate four or more eligible food items (max of two tickets per household/donation).

We are asking guests to bring shelf-stable food items which include:

Canned food (beans, soups, etc)

Jarred food (peanut butter, spaghetti sauce, etc)

Boxed food (cereal, rice, macaroni & cheese, noodles, etc)

Protein bars, snacks, etc

Shelf-stable milk

The Zoo will collect donations from 9:00am-4:00pm. Zoo admission is not required to donate food. All donations must be in a sealed container and no less than 1 month from the expiration date. Complimentary Zoo tickets may be used during normal Zoo hours through the end of 2022 (blackout dates may apply).

In 2021, Nashville Zoo’s first “Souper Bowl Food Drive” ended with more than 21,000 pounds of food collected making it the largest collection ever for the CRC. The shelf-stable food was distributed to more than 25 pantries located in eight counties around Middle Tennessee.

Community Resource Center will distribute all food donations directly into the community. For over 35 years, the Community Resource Center of Nashville has been the supply chain to the front lines of poverty. Their mission is to provide critical essential items to our most vulnerable Middle Tennessee neighbors, both during times of disaster and during seasons of ongoing need.

Year after year, the CRC serves more than one million people in our community – providing the basic essentials that each of our neighbors needs to thrive. You can learn more about the Community Resource Center here.

About Nashville Zoo

Nashville Zoo is a nonprofit organization celebrating 25 years at Grassmere. The Zoo is an accredited member of the Associations of Zoos and Aquariums, exemplifying the highest standards of animal care and husbandry. Nashville Zoo is actively engaged in conservation research, habitat protection, breeding programs, and education initiatives in our backyard as well as around the world.

With support from the Nashville community, donors, and sponsors including our Experience Partners: Coca-Cola Consolidated and Middle Tennessee Honda Dealers, the Zoo is ranked the number one tourist attraction in Middle Tennessee and welcomes more than one million guests annually. Nashville Zoo is located at 3777 Nolensville Pike just six miles south of downtown.

For more information about Nashville Zoo, visit www.nashvillezoo.org