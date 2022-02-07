Clarksville Police Department looks to identify Rural King Fraudulent Check, Theft of Property Suspects

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Police Department (CPD) is currently investigating a forgery / fraudulent check case that occurred on December 7th, 2021.
Three individuals went into Rural King, 1141 Fort Campbell Boulevard, and purchased several items worth several thousand dollars using a fraudulent check.
Anyone with information or additional video footage is asked to please contact CPD Detective Vanatta, 931.648.0656, ext. 5487.
To remain anonymous and be eligible for a cash reward call the Clarksville Montgomery County Crime Stoppers Tipline 931.645.8477, or go online and submit a tip at P3tips.com/591.