Monday, February 7, 2022
Clarksville Police Department looks to identify Rural King Fraudulent Check, Theft of Property Suspects

By News Staff
Clarksville Police Department asks the public's help in identifying the suspects in this photo.
Clarksville Police Department - CPDClarksville, TN – The Clarksville Police Department (CPD) is currently investigating a forgery / fraudulent check case that occurred on December 7th, 2021.

Three individuals went into Rural King, 1141 Fort Campbell Boulevard, and purchased several items worth several thousand dollars using a fraudulent check.

The three suspects can be seen checking out at the registers. The Clarksville Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying these suspects.
 
Anyone with information or additional video footage is asked to please contact CPD Detective Vanatta, 931.648.0656, ext. 5487.
 
To remain anonymous and be eligible for a cash reward call the Clarksville Montgomery County Crime Stoppers Tipline 931.645.8477, or go online and submit a tip at P3tips.com/591.

