Clarksville Police Department continues searching for Margaret Coyne

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Police Department (CPD) is Re-Releasing this Silver Alert Message, the original release was sent out on Thursday, September 30th, 2021.

Please see the attached Silver Alert from the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) below. If anyone has contact with Margaret Coyne please call 911 immediately so Officers can check on her safety and notify her family.

Anyone with information is asked to please contact Detective Luebke, 931.648.0656, ext. 5645.

To remain anonymous and be eligible for a cash reward call the Clarksville Montgomery County Crime Stoppers Tipline 931.645.8477, or go online and submit a tip at P3tips.com/591.

