APSU Football Unveils 2024 Home Game Schedule, Kickoff Times and Themes Revealed

Clarksville, TN – With a title defense and head coach Jeff Faris’ first season at the helm of the Austin Peay State University (APSU) football team kicking off in 114 days, the athletics department has announced the kickoff times and game themes for the Governors upcoming seven-game home slate at Fortera Stadium.

After opening the season on the road, the Governors open the home slate with a September 7th, 6:00pm contest against Southern Illinois. The Governors then hit the road for their first United Athletic Conference game before returning home for a September 21st 6:00pm tilt against Alabama A&M. Then the APSU Govs wrap up a two-game homestand with a September 28th 1:00pm UAC game against Southern Utah.

After a road game and bye in Week 7, Austin Peay State University returns to Fortera Stadium for back-to-back UAC contests when they play Eastern Kentucky on October 19th at 1:00pm and Tarleton State on October 26th at 3:00pm. The Governors play their penultimate home game and final home conference game when they take on Abilene Christian for the first time on November 9th at 3:00pm. After hitting the road for the final time, the APSU Govs return to Clarksville to close the regular season with a November 23rd in-state rivalry 1:00pm game against Chattanooga.

The home opener against Southern Illinois will feature a Clarksville’s Hometown Team theme that coincides with an Austin Peay spirit tailgate. Fans are encouraged to wear red as we welcome the community back to Fortera Stadium to support the Governors.

The Week 4 contest against Alabama A&M will be Community Heroes and Future Govs day. To honor the local heroes in the Clarksville and Montgomery County Community, the tailgate will feature a superheroes theme, while fans are encouraged to wear black when they “Fill The Fort” against the Bulldogs.

When the Governors host Southern Utah to close September in Week 5, it’s a BBQ, Brews, and Touchdowns Day at Fortera Stadium. Tailgaters can join in a BBQ cookoff and are invited to wear their best Hawaiian shirts to the tailgate and into the game against the Thunderbirds.

For October’s first home game against Eastern Kentucky in Week 8, it’s Clarksville Kicks Cancer Day. Tailgaters are encouraged and invited to participate in a pink pumpkin painting contest. Fans are also encouraged to wear pink for the “PEAYnk Out” in support of the fight against cancer when the Govs battle the Colonels in Fortera Stadium.

It’s Homecoming for Week 9 when the Governors host Tarleton State for the first time ever. Since it’s also National Tennessee Day, fans can show their Governors and state pride with a “SEE RED” tailgate and wear red when the Govs tangle with the Texans for Austin Peay’s 79th Homecoming football game.

Week 10’s showdown with Abilene Christian will serve as the annual Stacheville’s Salute to Service game. Austin Peay State University will honor and recognize numerous military members and groups in the Clarksville community, in addition to having a “Warrior Walk” themed tailgate. Lastly, fans are encouraged to don their best camouflage or red, white, and blue fits to show their support for the Governors and the United States military.

Finally, the APSU Govs close the regular season with a Week 13 battle against Chattanooga. It will be Senior Day at Fortera Stadium and in addition to honoring our senior football student-athletes, Austin Peay State University is recognizing all seniors, from high school seniors to senior citizens! To celebrate our seniors, the tailgate will feature a family theme, and all are invited to rock their favorite football jersey to the game.

Austin Peay State University football season ticket renewals are open until May 31st. After season ticket renewals close, fans should stay tuned for new season ticket sales and exciting announcements about the gameday experience at Fortera Stadium.



First deposits for football season tickets are also open at this time and can be made on Ticketmaster.



For news and updates as we prepare for the Austin Peay State University 2024 football campaign, follow the team on X (@GovsFB), Instagram (@GovsFootball), and Facebook, or check back right here at LetsGoPeay.com.