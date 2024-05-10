Clarksville-Montgomery County under Flood Warning until late Saturday Morning

Nashville, TN – The National Weather Service (NWS) in Nashville has issued a Flood Warning for Clarksville-Montgomery County. The warning is in effect until late Saturday morning, May 11th, 2024

Minor flooding is forecast on the Cumberland River at Clarksville. The Current level of the Cumberland River is 47.7 feet.

At 48.0 feet, Flooding continues to impact agricultural, industrial, and commercial properties, Riverfront Park, and adjacent tributaries, including Bartons Creek, Red River, West Fork Red River, and Yellow Creek.

Impacted locations include Riverside Drive near TN-48 and Providence Boulevard, Quarry Road, Kraft Street near College Street, Zinc Plant Road, and properties near Salem Road and Seven Mile Ferry Road. Water approaches properties near Kraft Street and Providence Boulevard and begins covering Riverside Drive at McClure Street and near Cumberland Drive.

The Cumberland River is expected to fall below flood stage late tonight and continue falling to 32.2 feet early Wednesday morning. The flood stage is 46.0 feet. Flood History: This crest compares to a previous crest of 47.4 feet on February 17th, 2003.

Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. To escape rising water, take the shortest path to higher ground.