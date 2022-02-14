Manna Café to hold Shoot Down Hunger Clay Shoot Tournament on April 2nd

Clarksville, TN – Manna Café’s 2022 Shoot Down Hunger Clay Shoot Tournament is happening this year on April 2nd! Registration begins at 8:00am and shotgun at 9:00am at Cross Creek Clays: 3975 Jarman Hollow Road, Palmyra, TN 37142.

Tickets are $100.00 per player. The ticket covers the tournament, cart, breakfast, lunch, awards, and door prizes!

Form a four-person team and sign up on Manna’s website: www.MannaCafeMinistries.com – Events – Shoot Down Hunger.



Manna Café is also looking for station sponsors for this event. There are multiple levels offered. For more information, please reach out to Rachael Hickman at Rachael@MannaCafeMinistries.com



If you are interested in exclusive promotions and marketing for your business, please check out our “Trifecta Sponsorship” on our website as well or by emailing Rachael. Help Manna Café raise funds this summer by participating in this fun day!

About Manna Café Ministries

Manna Café Ministries is a faith-based organization devoted to meeting the needs of homeless and low-income families in Montgomery County. Each year, Manna Café provides food boxes and hot meals to 20,000 local residents.