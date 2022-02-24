Deanna McLaughlin launches campaign for Tennessee State Representative

Clarksville, TN – Deanna McLaughlin officially kicked off her campaign for Tennessee District 75 State Representative at Cross Creek Clays on Saturday, with friends, family, and supporters, including State Representative Jay Reedy, in attendance.

McLaughlin has been a resident of Clarksville-Montgomery County since 1993, when her husband David was stationed at Fort Campbell, KY.

McLaughlin began her community involvement through military-affiliated organizations and with the encouragement of friends and neighbors. She ran, successfully, for Clarksville City Council in 2006, was re-elected twice, and finished her third consecutive four-year term in December of 2018.

At Saturday’s event, the candidate was introduced by State Representative Jay Reedy, who offered his endorsement.



When McLaughlin took the microphone, she described herself as “not just an election day Republican, but a long-time, active member of the party.”



She has been an active member of the Montgomery County Republican Party since 2003. She is former Co-Chairman of Montgomery County Young Republicans, Past President of Montgomery County Republican Women’s Club, and Past Vice-President of Red River Republican Women’s Club. McLaughlin is currently an Executive Committee member of the Montgomery County Republican Party.



“I will focus on 2nd amendment rights, and education,” McLaughlin said. “We need to have a strategic plan on our money that goes to education. Just throwing money at the system doesn’t fix the problem. For example, raises for the teachers actually need to get to the teachers. I’ll also work on military and Veterans issues, public safety, and infrastructure.”

She went on to talk about several of the concerns that she would like to address as State Representative, and how she plans to approach the job.

“I want you to know that I will be answering to the residents of my district,” McLaughlin said. “I will not shy away from hard work, and I know that party leaders are not my bosses, the citizens of District 75 are.”

After the reception, she stated, “I am so thankful for the outpouring of support and encouragement I received. I offer a special thank you to State Representative Jay Reedy for endorsing my bid to be District 75’s State Representative. I promise to be a State Representative that listens to the concerns of my constituents, and fights for what is best for them, not what is best for me or my interests.”

Photo Gallery