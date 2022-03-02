Austin Peay State University loses at North Alabama, 7-5

Florence, AL – Making its first trip to North Alabama since 1991, the Austin Peay State University (APSU) baseball team saw its four-game win streak end in a 7-5 loss, Wednesday, at Mike Lane Field.

Austin Peay (6-3) got on the board first with right fielder Harrison Brown, the hero in Tuesday’s win with a walk-off single, opened the scoring with a one-out solo home run in the first inning.

North Alabama (2-4) used extra-base hits in the third and fourth innings to take the lead. Center fielder Austin Thrasher delivered three runs with his bases-clearing, two-out double in the third inning, giving the hosts a 4-1 lead.



One inning later, Lions second baseman Drew Hudson lined a ball to center field where it eluded the Govs defense and rolled to the wall. Hudson rounded the bases for the two-run inside-the-park home run and a 6-2 lead.



Austin Peay State University threatened in the ninth inning, bringing the tying run to the plate. After Jack Alexander singled and Gino Avros doubled, second baseman Jonah Beamon doubled into the right-field corner with two out, halving the deficit, 7-5. But Lions closer Austin Emener got a fly out to end the threat and the game.



Austin Loeb (0-1) suffered the loss after allowing four runs on three hits and five walks over the opening three innings.

Seven Govs posted a base hit each. Beamon’s ninth-inning double made him the lone player with a multi-RBI outing with third baseman Michael Robinson and designated hitter Matt Joslin joining Harrison Brown with an RBI.

Will Morris (1-0) won in his first start of 2022, allowing two runs on three hits while striking out four batters over five innings. Center fielder Austin Thrasher went 3-for-3 with three RBI to lead the Lions offense.

Next Up For APSU Baseball

The Austin Peay State University baseball team returns home – where it has won four straight – to face Kent State in a three-game series. The weekend set begins with a Friday contest at 3:00pm on Joe Maynard Field at Raymond C. Hand Park.

Box Score

Austin Peay 5, North Alabama 7

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 R H E Austin Peay 1 0 0 1 0 0 0 1 2 5 7 3 North Alabama 0 0 4 2 0 0 1 0 X 7 7 3

W: Will Morris (1-0) L: LOEB, Austin (0-1)