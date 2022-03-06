Clarksville Christian School Lady Centurions win 2022 NACA National Championship

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Christian School Lady Centurions traveled to Dayton, Tennessee to compete in the 2022 National Association of Christian Athletes (NACA) national tournament. In the opening rounds, CCS faced opponents from throughout the southeast region, including teams from Huntsville, Alabama, and Gainesville, Florida.

CCS ultimately earned a berth in the Division III Championship game where they faced Mt. Pisgah Christian Academy.

A tenacious MPCA team kept the game close throughout the first half, and CCS only led 23-21 going into halftime. Having been involved in close games against formidable opponents during the regular season, CCS drew on this experience as they entered the second half. While Mt. Pisgah showed early signs of continuing to challenge the Lady Centurions, a determined CCS squad pulled away and emerged with a 45-32 victory to claim the NACA Division III crown.



The Centurions were led throughout the tournament by the tenacious play of Seniors, Alyssa Davis and Caroline Watts, and 7th Grade phenom, Lauren Hassell. In a second-round game against The Rock High School, Hassell posted a career-high 28 points and 27 rebounds. In the championship game, Hassell had 13 points and Watts added 12.



CCS Head Coach, Trenton Hassell, stated that “This is a rare and special group of young ladies” who have been grinding and building toward this moment for the last two years.” Hassell further noted that, “they have shown up to play no matter who we scheduled and met every challenge without backing down all year.”

In addition to their conference games, the Lady Centurions also scheduled regular-season games with several Clarksville area schools. Despite being an underdog in these matchups, CCS sent shock waves through the community by posting wins over Rossview High School, Clarksville Academy, and all other area schools they played this season.

According to CCS President, Dr. Brad Moser, “these experiences prepared CCS for a dominant performance in the TSIAA State Championship and ultimately for the NACA tournament. Our national championship is an exclamation point on an already historic season, and we are beyond proud of our team and coaches.”

Athletic director Cole Harper noted that “These young ladies just kept fighting all season long. They never stopped giving it their all in their pursuit of a national championship, and we could not be more proud of them. They truly represented what it means to be a Centurion on their way to becoming national champions.”

Coach Hassell added that the Lady Centurions “Have played with respect and pride all year for each other, their families, and the school…and earned the state and national titles this year. They are not only champs but are even better young women.”

About the Clarksville Christian School

Founded in 2007, Clarksville Christian School is now the largest Christian school in Clarksville and continues to experience tremendous growth.

For more information about Clarksville Christian School, please visit the CCS website at www.clarksvillechristianschool.org