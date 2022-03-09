CNCS hosted town hall to build relationships with faith-based leaders in Clarksville

Clarksville, TN – Over 50 faith-based leaders from the City of Clarkville gathered at a town hall meeting hosted by the Clarksville Neighborhood & Community Services (CNCS) on March 7th at the Clarksville Regional Airport.

The triumphant event, organized by CNCS Project Coordinator LaVon Bracey, familiarized those in attendance with the essential services the City provides and introduced them to various organizations that locally exist to provide families of low-income with financial and behavioral health resources.

Also in attendance were Clarksville Mayor Joe Pitts and Councilmembers Stacy Streetman for Ward 10, Wanda Allen for Ward 8, and Wanda Smith for Ward 6.

Mayor Pitts and Streetman provided opening remarks, primarily thanking those in attendance and reiterating the importance of building a partnership with the faith-based community.

“Tonight is about making connections, building relationships, and understanding what resources are available to you and your congregation,” Mayor Pitts said. “We want to make sure that when you leave here, you can put a face to a department name. We also want to make sure that we put you together with the needs of the community and give you the information to connect you with the resources to help your congregation or neighborhood.”

During the event, six representatives from local organizations were given the opportunity to share the type of assistance and services they provide.

These were:

Bella’s Closet is a nonprofit organization that serves all the women of Clarksville by providing them with free professional work attire. The organization’s mission is to help women set up for success before and during employment. Bella’s Closet also provides clothing for college students in preparation for the workforce and military spouses new to the area. To make an appointment, call 931.206.1587.

United Way of the Greater Clarksville Region serves every Montgomery, Houston, and Stewart County resident. The nonprofit organization is committed to positive community change and strongly advocates for the education, health, and financial stability of every resident they serve.

Clarksville Area Urban Ministries provides inclusive and trauma-informed advocacy services to survivors of domestic and sexual violence. Their services are free and confidential, and their advocates are available 24/7. You may contact their crisis hotline for assistance at 931.552.6900.

Remade Counseling & Consulting, LLC provides a range of psychotherapy services to address the needs of adults and youth. The organization helps patients with unresolved hurts of the past, troubled relationships, and establishes individualized treatment plans with specific goals using evidence-based treatments.

Matthew Walker Comprehensive Health Center, Inc delivers high-quality, affordable care for underinsured and uninsured Middle Tennesseans. The center provides primary medical care, behavioral health services, dental care, and health education to approximately 1700 people annually in Clarksville, Nashville, and Smyrna.

Tennessee Housing Development Agency is a self-sufficient, independently funded, publicly accountable entity of the State of Tennessee. The organization’s mission is to ensure that every Tennessean has access to safe, sound, and affordable housing opportunities.

The Faith-Based Town Hall is the first of its kind hosted by the City of Clarksville. The event emanates from the Hispanic Town Hall CNCS hosted in December to educate and understand the concerns of the local Hispanic community.

CNCS has scheduled a follow-up to the initial Hispanic Town Hall for March 14th, at 5:30pm, inside Civic Hall, located at 350 Pageant Lane.

For more information about the services provided by the Clarksville Neighborhood & Community Services, visit www.cityofclarksville.com/246/Neighborhood-Community-Services.