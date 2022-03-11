29.9 F
APSU Women’s Tennis match versus North Alabama canceled due to inclement weather

Austin Peay State University Women's Tennis team's match against North Alabama was canceled midway through the singles games due to incoming weather. (Eric Elliot, APSU Sports Information)
APSU Women's TennisClarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) women’s tennis match against North Alabama, Friday, was canceled due to inclement weather.

The Governors claimed the doubles point prior to the match’s stoppage; however, the contest was called off midway through singles play.

The APSU Govs now turn their attention to a March 15th, 1:00pm contest against McKendree at the Governors Tennis Courts. 

