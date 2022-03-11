APSU Women’s Tennis match versus North Alabama canceled due to inclement weather

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) women’s tennis match against North Alabama, Friday, was canceled due to inclement weather.

The Governors claimed the doubles point prior to the match’s stoppage; however, the contest was called off midway through singles play.

The APSU Govs now turn their attention to a March 15th, 1:00pm contest against McKendree at the Governors Tennis Courts.

Follow the APSU Govs

