Blanchfield Army Community Hospital announces Fort Campbell COVID-19 Testing Site to relocate March 18th

Fort Campbell, KY – As COVID-19 cases continue to decline, Blanchfield Army Community Hospital (BACH) will stand-down the Drive-Thru COVID-19 testing site on March 18th and relocate COVID-19 testing.

During the peak of the Omicron surge, the staff at the drive-thru testing site administered nearly 900 tests per day, but now that number is less than 45.

All Fort Campbell beneficiaries will continue to call for an appointment to receive COVID-19 testing. Patients assigned to Air Assault Family Medical Home and Screaming Eagle Medical Home will now receive COVID-19 tests within their assigned clinic beginning Monday, March 14th.

All other beneficiaries including Soldiers, Retirees and Family members assigned to Byrd, Gold, LaPointe and Young Eagle Medical Homes will continue to call for an appointment to receive COVID-19 testing at Building 5641, near Fryar Stadium. Beginning Monday, March 21st, COVID-19 testing for beneficiaries assigned to Byrd, Gold, LaPointe and Young Eagle Medical Homes will take place within their assigned medical homes.



For now, beneficiaries with two or more COVID-19 symptoms (fever, cough, shortness of breath, loss of taste and/or smell, nausea, vomiting, body aches) or who were exposed to a confirmed COVID-19 positive person more than 24 hours ago may call the hospital’s appointment line weekdays from 8:00am to 3:30pm at 270.798.4677 or 931.431.4677. Select option 2, then select the number aligning to your assigned clinic to speak with a nurse who can schedule a COVID-19 test.



After hours, weekends, and federal holidays, beneficiaries who have questions about COVID-19 symptoms and would like to speak to someone may call the Military Health System Nurse Advice Line at 1.800.TRICARE (1.800.874.2273) and select option 1 to talk to a registered nurse 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. Nursing staff who support the NAL phone lines can assist beneficiaries with non-life threatening medical concerns and provide further guidance.

In accordance with CDC guidance, beneficiaries exposed to a known COVID-19 positive person, but who are fully vaccinated and have no symptoms may delay COVID-19 testing and continue to monitor for symptoms.

Beneficiaries experiencing a medical emergency, such as severe shortness of breath or difficulty breathing should visit the nearest emergency center or call 911.