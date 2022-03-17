Austin Peay State University Men’s Tennis loses to Carson-Newman, 6-1

Jefferson City, TN – Sophomore Frederic Schlossmann won both of his matches in Austin Peay State University (APSU) men’s tennis match against Carson-Newman; however, the Governors fell 6-1 against the Eagles, Thursday, at the Buddy Catlett Tennis Complex in Jefferson City.

Schlossmann and Senior Anton Damberg continued their strong play along Austin Peay State University’s top singles line. The dup won their team-best third match of the season in a 6-3 victory against Carson-Newman’s Ids Waterbolk and Gjorgji Jankulovski.

The Eagles claimed the match’s first point after defeating the Govs’ No. 2 and No. 3 doubles pairings 6-1 and 7-5, respectively.



In singles play, Schlossmann defeated Carson Newman’s Marnix Van Dalen – the No. 31 singles player in the Intercollegiate Tennis Associations Division II National Singles Rankings – in straight sets to claim his third win from the top position.



Anchoring the APSU Govs’ singles lineup, freshman Hogan Stoker was locked in a back-and-forth battle with Waterbolk. After falling 6-2 in the first set, Stoker took the second set in a tiebreaker, before falling 10-4 in the 10-point tiebreaker.

The APSU Govs dropped the remaining singles points against the Eagles, falling in their third-straight match of the season.

Results vs. Carson-Newman

Doubles

Order of Finish: 2, 1, 3*

Singles

Order of Finish: 2, 5, 4*, 3, 1, 6,

Follow the APSU Govs

For news and updates ahead of the Govs’ match against the University of the Cumberlands, follow the APSU men’s tennis team on Twitter (@GovsMTN), Instagram (@GovsTennis) and Facebook (Austin Peay Tennis).

Next Up For APSU Men’s Tennis



The Austin Peay State University men’s tennis team prepares for their first-ever match against the University of the Cumberlands on March 23rd at the UC Tennis Complex in Williamsburg, Kentucky. The match starts at 1:00pm