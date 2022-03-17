Marsha Blackburn, Bill Cassidy Introduce Bill To End UN-funded Russian Peacekeeping Operations

Washington, D.C. – U.S. Senators Marsha Blackburn (R-Tenn.) and Bill Cassidy, M.D. (R-LA) introduced the Withdrawing Russian Support to Peacekeeping Act of 2022, which would terminate all contracts between the United Nations Department of Peace Operations and the Russian Federation as a result of Russia’s premeditated and egregious invasion of Ukraine.
This bill would eliminate Russia’s participation in peacekeeping missions in the global commons.
“It is a tragic and terrible irony that Russia receives peacekeeping funding. STOP it now! Putin’s war makes Russia a pariah state which should not receive any benefits from the international community,” said Dr. Cassidy.
The Withdrawing Russian Support to Peacekeeping Act of 2022 would:
- Require the Assistant Secretary of State for International Organization Affairs to use the voice, vote, and influence of the United States to instruct the U.N. Department of Peacekeeping Operations to:
- Terminate all contracts with the individuals of and entities in the Russian Federation and
- Direct all police, military, and civilian peacekeepers from the Russian Federation to depart from all peacekeeping missions of the United Nations.
- Require the Secretary of State to make a determination within 45 days if DPO has complied and, if not, will withhold funds from the DPO until the Secretary determines that the DPO has complied with instruction.