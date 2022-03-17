Marsha Blackburn, Bill Cassidy Introduce Bill To End UN-funded Russian Peacekeeping Operations

Washington, D.C. – U.S. Senators Marsha Blackburn (R-Tenn.) and Bill Cassidy, M.D. (R-LA) introduced the Withdrawing Russian Support to Peacekeeping Act of 2022, which would terminate all contracts between the United Nations Department of Peace Operations and the Russian Federation as a result of Russia’s premeditated and egregious invasion of Ukraine.

This bill would eliminate Russia’s participation in peacekeeping missions in the global commons.

“America needs to banish Russia from the international community,” said Senator Blackburn. “Putin’s success or failure ultimately depends on his ability to conquer sovereign nations and rebuild the USSR. This legislation will block Moscow from exploiting UN peacekeeping contracts and stop taxpayer dollars from bankrolling Putin’s proxy army. The United States cannot let the new Axis of Evil win.”



“It is a tragic and terrible irony that Russia receives peacekeeping funding. STOP it now! Putin’s war makes Russia a pariah state which should not receive any benefits from the international community,” said Dr. Cassidy.

The Withdrawing Russian Support to Peacekeeping Act of 2022 would: