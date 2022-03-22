APSU welcomes artist Kenturah Davis to campus, March 24th

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University Department of Art + Design, with support from The APSU Center of Excellence for the Creative Arts, is pleased to welcome internationally recognized artist Kenturah Davis to continue the 2021-22 CECA Visiting Artist Speaker Series season.

“Kenturah Davis is one of those artists whose drawings encourage engagement with her quality craftsmanship and seductive line quality, then, upon closer investigation, reveal tiny texts which hold your engagement even further,” said Michael Dickins, chair of the Visiting Artist Speaker Committee. “I’ve been following her career for several years now, and it’s an honor to bring her to Clarksville as part of the CECA Visiting Artist Speaker Series. And knowing that she was recently a featured artist in MoMA’s (the Museum of Modern Art) Art Talk series just further reiterates the quality programming that we bring to APSU.”



Davis’s public lecture will be on Thursday, March 24th at 6:00pm, in the Sundquist Science Complex, Room 106. The lecture also will be available via livestream at https://bit.ly/kenturahdavis. The event is free and open to the public, and all ages are welcome.



Davis is an artist working between Los Angeles and Accra (Ghana). Her work oscillates between various facets of portraiture and design. Using text as a point of departure, she explores the fundamental role that language has in shaping how we understand ourselves and the world around us. This manifests in a variety of forms including drawings, textiles, sculptures, and performances.

Davis was commissioned by LA Metro to create large-scale, site-specific work permanently installed on the new Crenshaw/LAX rail line. Her work has been included in institutional exhibitions in Africa, Asia, Australia, and Europe. Davis earned her Bachelor of Arts from Occidental College and Master of Fine Arts from Yale University School of Art. Davis was an inaugural artist fellow at NXTHVN in New Haven, Connecticut.

For more on Davis and her work, visit her website or follow her on Instagram: @kenturah.

For more on this lecture, contact Dickins at dickinsm@apsu.edu.

For future CECA Visiting Artist Speaker Series events, visit www.apsu.edu/art-design/exhibitions-speakers/visiting-artists.php.