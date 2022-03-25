46 F
Clarksville
Friday, March 25, 2022
HomeNewsClarksville Parking Committee updates Kiosks on C-Lot
News

Clarksville Parking Committee updates Kiosks on C-Lot

Kiosks will be ready for use by March 28th

News Staff
By News Staff

City of ClarksvilleClarksville, TN – The Clarksville Parking Committee today announced two payment kiosks on C-Lot were updated with newer MacKay pay machines on Wednesday, March 23rd, 2022 to address the mechanical and connectivity issues with the older models.

C-Lot is located adjacent to the Cumberland Parking Garage on Commerce Street and South Second Street. Starting Monday, March 28th, the pay machines will be available, and enforcement will begin.

Drivers will be able to pay for parking by entering their license plate number at the kiosk. They will also have the option to conveniently pay with coins, cash, or card. Once ParkMobile returns, customers will have the additional option to use that as a payment method without going to the pay machine.

Parking is enforced between 8:00am to 5:00pm, Monday through Friday, and is free on the weekends and after 5:00pm on weekdays. Parking is $1.50 an hour, with a maximum of $6 per day. Customers are encouraged to bring accurate change as the kiosks do not provide change.

For more parking information, visit the City of Clarksville’s website at www.cityofclarksville.com/1144/Parking-Information.

Previous articleClarksville Gas and Water Department reports Stone Briar Drive water outage
Next articleClarksville Police Department asks public’s help in locating Aggravated Assault Suspect Jaquez Taylor
News Staff
News Staffhttp://www.clarksvilleonline.com
RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Articles

Load more

EDITOR PICKS

UPCOMING EVENTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Clarksville Online is a digital newspaper for the Clarksville-Montgomery County area. Clarksville Online provides the latest news, sports and entertainment information. For Clarksville News now it's Clarksville Online. The Voice of Clarksville Tennessee.

Contact us: contactus@clarksvilleonline.com

FOLLOW US

©2022 Clarksville Online