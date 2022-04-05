Clarksville Community Concert Association announces Huntertones concert at APSU

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Community Concert Association (CCCA)’s 70th anniversary season continues with a concert by Huntertones, a “soulful, tasty and groovy” genre-defying band that delivers high-energy, horn-driven music.

The band will perform on Saturday, April 9th at 7:30pm in the George and Sharon Mabry Concert Hall, at the corner of Marion Street and Eighth Street at Austin Peay State University (APSU).

The performance is open to everybody, and advance tickets are available at the Clarksville Community Concert Association’s (CCCA) website, www.clarksvillemusic.org.



Fresh, invigorating, and inspiring, Huntertones’ music has been praised as “soulful, tasty and groovy,” and “explosive, imaginative and genre-defying.” Co-founder Jon Lampley, who plays with Jon Batiste and Stay Human on “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert,” said, “You might hear a little Snarky Puppy or Led Zeppelin,or the Dirty Dozen Brass Band or gospel music or swinging jazz.”



The Huntertones concert culminates the 61st Mid-South Jazz Festival – an annual event sponsored by Austin Peay’s Center of Excellence for the Creative Arts.

The festival also includes a free performance by the APSU Jazz Collective at 7:30pm on Thursday, April 7th, and a free performance by the APSU Jazz Collegians at 7:30pm on Friday, April 8h. Both performances are in the Mabry Concert hall.

And at 4:00pm on the day of the Huntertones concert, the band will lead a jazz clinic for Austin Peay State University music students.

Ticket discounts for the Huntertones concert are available for educators, military members and seniors. Austin Peay State University students are admitted to CCCA concerts free with ID. Other college students pay only $5.00.

Call 877.811.0200 for more information.